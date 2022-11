On Friday, November 25, Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the United Kingdom James Cleverly arrived in Kyiv. He announced this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He thanked the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba for the reception in Kyiv and spoke about the situation in the energy sector of Ukraine.

“Words are not enough. Words won't keep the lights on this winter. Words won't defend against Russian missiles. The UK isn't just talking about Ukraine, we're providing concrete support for the defence of Ukraine. Thank you Dmytro Kuleba for welcoming me to Kyiv,” Cleverly wrote.

In addition, he met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the UK is supporting you with action - not just words. I made you that promise today. The UK intends to keep it," the statement said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 19, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak paid an official visit to Ukraine.