Britain will strengthen support for the Ukrainian army with additional arms supplies and military exercises. This was announced to Reuters by Defense Secretary Ben Wallace on Wednesday, November 9.

Britain will supply Ukraine with 12,000 extreme cold-weather sleeping kits and provide the Armed Forces of Ukraine with the best basic skills, because the Russian military does not do this, Wallace emphasized.

"Britain's Ministry of Defence said it would soon complete the delivery of 1,000 additional surface-to-air missiles to Ukraine's armed forces. The equipment includes launchers and missiles and is capable of shooting down air targets including Russian drones and cruise missiles,” it was said.

Wallace said that Ukraine's progress in the Kherson Region is evidence that it is so important to provide assistance to the country.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in August, the UK committed itself to train ten thousand troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to conduct an infantry battle.

In 2023, the UK intends to provide military assistance to the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the amount of at least EUR 2.6 billion.

On November 9, the Netherlands announced its intention to send 50 to 100 troops to participate in the European Union mission to train the Ukrainian military.