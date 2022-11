Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Rishi Sunak arrived on an official visit to Kyiv. Sunak visited the Ukrainian capital for the first time since his appointment. The corresponding video of the meeting with the head of the British government was released by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that from the first days of the full-scale war, Ukraine and the United Kingdom were powerful allies.

"Together we are stronger and we will achieve the desired results," Zelenskyy emphasized in his post on the social network.

The head of state also said that during today's meeting he discussed the most important issues for both countries and global security with Rishi Sunak.