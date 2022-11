The information about the alleged complete or partial disconnection from the electricity supply is fake and does not correspond to reality. This was announced in the press service of Ukrenergo.

"The logo of the Ukrenergo company is used in dubious Telegram channels to spread fake information, in particular, the complete or partial blackout of the country. This information does not correspond to reality!" the message reads.

As the company noted, with similar "information stuffing" the attackers are trying to sow panic using the Ukrenergo logo. In this regard, Ukrainians were urged to check information only on the company's official sources.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, hourly power outages schedules will be introduced throughout Ukraine during the day of November 17. Emergency power outages are also planned.

It is noted that on November 15, Russia carried out the largest missile attack on the energy system of Ukraine. The situation is very serious, but under control.

It was reported that in the Lviv Region, as a result of Russian missile fire on November 15, three energy facilities were critically damaged.