The Hague Court Announces Verdict In MH17 Case. Boeing Was Shot Down By Russian Missile From Buk Air Defense S

The court in The Hague concluded that the Boeing MH17 Malaysia Airlines passenger aircraft was shot down by the Buk anti-aircraft missile complex, the missile was fired from the village of Pervomaiske in the Donetsk Region. This was stated by presiding judge Frederick Steinhaus during today's final hearing.

"The court can already declare that MH17 was shot down by a missile fired from an agricultural field near Pervomaiske," the judge said.

The international expert-journalistic group Bellingcat discovered a new photo of the Buk 332 air defense system, which shot down a Malaysian Boeing over Donbas in 2014. The photo confirms that the machine was assigned to the Russian 53rd anti-aircraft missile brigade (military unit 32406). This is the last known photo of the Buk before the redeployment of the air defense system from Russia to Ukraine. The photo was taken in 2013, but it got on the Internet only in February 2015, the investigators note in their report.

"The scenario of the alleged launch of the rocket from the Ukrainian Buk system was also refuted, as it contradicted the main evidence. In particular, for this, the rocket launched from Zaroschenske would have to turn 180 degrees in flight, which is impossible given its characteristics," the presiding judge said.

Within 14 days after the sentencing, the prosecution and defense parties can appeal the court's decision. None of the four defendants was present at the court hearing on Thursday.

On July 17, 2014, a Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 flying on flight MH17 from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur was shot down in the sky over the Donetsk Region. All 298 people on board died.

On May 24, 2018, the joint investigative team investigating the crash of flight MH17 determined that the aircraft was shot down by a Buk self-propelled gun belonging to the 53rd Brigade from the city of Kursk in the Russian Federation.

It will be recalled that international investigators once again confirmed the involvement of Russia in the crash of the Boeing-777. The Ministry of Defense of Russia refused to admit that Buks had crossed the Russian border.

The Joint Investigation Team (JIT) published a recording of the reconstruction of the complete route from Russia to Ukraine of the Buk anti-aircraft missile system that shot down the flight MH17.