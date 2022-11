President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he received signals from some leaders of the states about the desire of Russian President Vladimir Putin for direct negotiations, and suggested holding them in a public format. Zelenskyy announced this during a meeting with reporters on Wednesday, November 16.

"They're talking about it publicly and not really. They say that it seems to us that Putin wants direct negotiations. I seem to have received such signals even before Kherson. And I said that we will offer a public form, because Russia is fighting a public war with us. And so it seems to me that there are no questions for certain leaders behind the scenes I do not want to have one or another relationship with them. I am ready to propose a format, I will think with my colleagues how to do it," the President said.

Zelenskyy stressed that he made proposals to achieve peace at the G19 summit, as he called it, so that world leaders would not have any questions about Ukraine's readiness for negotiations.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 4, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy put into effect the decision of the NSDC on the impossibility of negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

On October 26, Putin asked Zelenskyy for talks through Guinea-Bissau President Sissoco Embalo.

Recall that on September 4, against the background of the "success of the special operation," Kremlin said it wanted negotiations with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.