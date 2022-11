Zelenskyy Considers Russian Missile Attack Response To His Peace Plan And Slap In Face Of G20

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy considers the massive rocket attack by Russian troops on the territory of Ukraine on Tuesday, November 15 a response to his peace plan, which he announced during his video address to the participants of the G20 summit and a slap in the face of G20.

Zelenskyy announced this on the Telegram channel, talking about his conversation with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"During a conversation with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, we discussed a new wave of Russian missile terror. This act of genocide against Ukrainians in response to my peace plan is a cynical slap in the face of the Group 19 G20 and the world," he wrote.

The President thanked Sweden for the new defense assistance package for Ukraine.

Zelenskyy, in his message, as during his speech at the summit, calls the group G19, thus expressing disrespect for Russia.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy in his video address to the G20 participants summit said that the war should end with the signing of a document on fixing its end after the implementation of all anti-war steps proposed by Ukraine.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces said that during today's massive rocket attack on Ukraine by Russia, air defense units shot down 73 cruise missiles and 10 Iranian kamikaze drones.