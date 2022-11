Moscow is ready for negotiations with Kyiv based on the realities that exist at the moment, said the official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia, Maria Zakharova. This was reported by the Russian Interfax on Wednesday, November 9.

"We are, as before, open to negotiations. We have never refused them. We are ready to conduct them, of course, taking into account the realities that are emerging at the moment," the publication quotes Zakharova's statement at the briefing of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation.

This is how Zakharova commented on the statements made earlier by official Berlin, which reported on the Russian side's lack of readiness for negotiations with Kyiv, "which demonstrates this readiness."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 4, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy put into effect the NSDC's decision on the impossibility of negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

On October 26, Putin asked Zelenskyy for negotiations through Guinea-Bissau President Sissoco Embalo.

We will remind, on September 4, against the background of the "successes of the special operation", Moskow wanted to hold negotiations with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.