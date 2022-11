Ukraine and Poland have started the first round of negotiations on the introduction of joint customs and border control.

This follows from a statement by the Ministry of Infrastructure, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"The delegations of Ukraine and the Republic of Poland are discussing a draft intergovernmental agreement on joint control of persons, vehicles and goods at joint checkpoints. The draft agreement should define the procedures and rules for the operation of joint checkpoints, exchange of information between control services, combating illegal migration, conducting joint patrols, as well as the possibility for controlling services of Ukraine and the Republic of Poland to delegate (transfer) to each other the performance of their official powers and functions," the message reads.

It is noted that the introduction of joint customs and border control will simplify and speed up border crossing for international carriers and private individuals.

At the same time, after signing the agreement, Ukraine will become a country that is not part of the European Union, but has similar checkpoints with an EU member state.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Ukraine's "Customs visa-free" system with the EU became operational in October.

According to "customs visa-free," a single transit document is submitted for the delivery of goods from one country to another: from the customs office of departure to the customs office of destination.

This speeds up customs formalities at the border and reduces related costs for businesses.