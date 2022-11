Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the head of the Presidential Office, said that Ukraine has never refused to negotiate with Russia, but the occupying country must fulfill one condition for negotiations.

He wrote about this Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"One need to understand: Ukraine has never refused to negotiate. Our negotiating position is known and open: 1. First, the Russian Federation withdraws troops from Ukraine. 2. Next is everything else. Is Putin ready? Obviously not. Therefore, we are constructive in our assessment: we will speak with the next leader of the Russian Federation," Podoliak wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, previously the adviser to the head of the Office of the President said that world leaders who push Ukraine to compromise with Russia and to "diplomatic settlement" of the war forget about an important detail - the will of the Ukrainian people.