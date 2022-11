Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki convened an urgent meeting of the Committee for National Security and Defense Affairs. Earlier, the mass media reported that one of the Russian missiles fired over Ukraine hit the territory of Poland and resulted in the death of two people.

Piotr Muller, press secretary of the Polish government, announced this on Twitter.

"Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki urgently convened the Committee of the Council of Ministers on National Security and Defense," Muller wrote.

He did not specify why the Polish government decided to convene the meeting.

The Committee of the Council of Ministers on National Security and Defense includes the heads of the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Earlier, the Polish publication Radio Zet wrote that two Russian missiles fell near the Polish settlement of Przewodow. They hit agricultural enterprises. The publication also reports on two deaths.

And Radio Lublin wrote that the incident happened around 03:40 p.m. local time in a place where tractors and trucks come.

According to the publication, one of the tractors drove onto the scales and suddenly exploded. It also writes about two dead people.

We will remind you that today, November 15, Russia carried out a massive missile attack on the territory of Ukraine. As a result of the attack, the country's energy infrastructure was seriously damaged.

According to the General Staff, Russia used cruise missiles of three types, as well as Iranian kamikaze drones, to attack Ukraine.

During the evening, the air defense of Ukraine was able to shoot down 73 cruise missiles and all 10 Iranian-made drones.