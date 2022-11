Polish President Andrzej Duda has discussed in a telephone conversation with U.S. President Joe Biden the explosion in the village of Przewodow, located near the border with Ukraine. This is reported by the office of the President of Poland.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki convened an urgent meeting of the Committee for National Security and Defense Affairs of the Council of Ministers. Earlier, the media reported that one of the Russian missiles fired at Ukraine hit the territory of Poland and led to the death of two people.

Earlier, the Polish publication Radio Zet wrote that two Russian missiles fell near the Polish village of Przewodow. They got into an agrarian enterprise. The publication also reports two dead.

And Radio Lublin wrote that the incident occurred at about 3:40 p.m. local time at a place where tractors and trucks pull up.

According to the publication, one of the tractors drove to the scales and suddenly exploded. It also writes about two dead.

Recall that today, November 15, Russia carried out a massive missile attack on the territory of Ukraine. The attack seriously damaged the country's energy infrastructure.