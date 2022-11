NATO "Closely Coordinating" With Poland Amid News Of Fall Of 2 Russian Missiles On Its Territory - Media

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) is closely coordinating with Poland, which is a member of the alliance, on reports that two Russian missiles fell on the territory of the country and led to the death of two people.

CNN reported this with reference to the words of an official representative of NATO.

The interlocutor of the publication said that NATO began studying reports of the fall of Russian missiles in Poland.

"We are looking into these reports and closely coordinating with our ally Poland," an alliance official said.

Recall that today, November 15, Russia carried out a massive rocket attack on the territory of Ukraine. The target of the attack was the country's energy infrastructure.

A few hours ago, Polish media reported the fall of two Russian missiles near the village of Przewodow, located near the Ukrainian border. According to media reports, two people died as a result of the incident.

Against the background of this, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki convened an emergency meeting of the Security Council Committee on National Security.

Later, Western media reported, allegedly citing a knowledgeable U.S. official, that the U.S. military had information that Russian missiles did crash in Poland.

In response, the U.S. Department of Defense said it could not confirm that Russian missiles fell in Poland. At the same time, the Pentagon did not deny this information.

We also reported that the Ministry of Defense of Russia commented on information about the strike of Russian missiles on the territory of Poland.