Kamikaze Drones, Missiles From Ships And Aircraft. AFU Tell How Russia Today Attacked Ukraine

Today, November 15, Russia carried out another massive shelling of the territory of Ukraine. To attack Ukrainian cities and infrastructure, the enemy used sea and air-launched missiles, as well as drones.

This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

14 strategic Tu-95 aircraft took part in the shelling of the territory of Ukraine. They took off from the basing airfields and launched more than 90 missiles over the Caspian Sea and the Rostov Region of the Russian Federation.

It is noted that Russian bombers fired cruise missiles Kh-101 and Kh-555.

In the Black Sea, ships of the Russian fleet fired about 20 Kalibr cruise missiles on the territory of Ukraine.

In addition, 10 Iranian kamikaze Shahed-136 drones were involved in today's attack.

The air defense units of Ukraine were able to destroy 73 Kh-101, Kh-555 and Kalibr missiles. All 10 kamikaze drones were also shot down.

Recall that the Office of the President commented on a new massive missile strike on Ukraine. As a result of the shelling, energy infrastructure facilities were damaged. At the same time, the state of the country's power system is assessed as critical.

We also reported that today's shelling could have negative consequences for the power systems of the neighboring countries of Ukraine.