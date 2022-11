Russia Lost Twice As Many Aircraft In Ukraine Than USSR During 10-Year War In Afghanistan - Zaluzhnyi

During the full-scale aggression, Russia lost twice as many aircraft in Ukraine than the Soviet Union lost during the 10-year war in Afghanistan. This was announced by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi in his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"During the full-scale aggression, the defenders of Ukraine destroyed twice as many Russian aircraft as were lost by the Soviet Union during the 10-year war in Afghanistan - 278 Russian aircraft in Ukraine against 118 Soviet aircraft in Afghanistan. This war is the same shame for the Russian Federation and will cause it destruction!" he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to the notification of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the losses of personnel of the Russian troops on November 2 increased by 730 people to 74,000 killed.

From February 24 to November 8, the enemy lost 277 aircraft, 258 helicopters and 1,442 operational-tactical UAVs.

According to the Ministry of Defense of the United Kingdom, losses of the Russian army in armored vehicles in Ukraine reached 40 units per day in mid-October.