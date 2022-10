Ukraine has sent a request to Serbia for the extradition of Andrii Naumov, the former head of the Main Directorate of Internal Security of the SSU, who left Ukraine on February 23 and was detained four months ago. This was reported to the Ukrainian News Agency by sources in law enforcement agencies.

"Such a request has been sent," the interlocutor said. According to him, the request was sent in September.

For a long time, Naumov was the "right-hand man" of ex-SSU head Ivan Bakanov.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 30, the online publication Radio Liberty, referring to the sources of the Obozrevatel publication, stated that the former head of the Main Directorate of Internal Security of the Security Service of Ukraine Andrii Naumov, who left Ukraine a few hours before the Russian invasion in February and was subsequently detained in Serbia, may receive political asylum in the Russian Federation in exchange for testifying against the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.