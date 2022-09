Ukraine has returned 802 captured defenders since the beginning of the invasion of the Russian Federation.

This follows from a statement by the Security Service of Ukraine, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

According to Acting Head of the Security Service of Ukraine, Vasyl Maliuk, in order to save the lives and health of Ukrainian defenders, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War decided to exchange Verkhovna Rada member Viktor Medvedchuk.

"Medvedchuk himself also gave his consent to this. So, the court granted the prosecutor's request," Maliuk said.

The Acting Head of the SSU noted that despite the difficult negotiations, the exchange was successful.

Maliuk added that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, a total of 20 such exchanges took place, as a result of which it was possible to return 802 prisoners from captivity.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Ukraine returned 215 defenders from Russian captivity, including defenders of Azovstal, in exchange for Verkhovna Rada member Viktor Medvedchuk and 55 Russian prisoners.

The Ukrainian Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War has published a complete list of those released from captivity.