Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Ukraine has returned 978 people from Russian captivity. Among them are civilians.

This was announced by the Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Hanna Maliar.

According to her, the last few weeks have become significant in the issue of prisoner of war exchanges.

"This topic is extremely sensitive, we do not share information about the details of the rescue process so as not to further harm this process. We are doing everything possible to return the defenders home. Negotiations for the release and exchange of our prisoners of war are ongoing. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 28 exchanges and 978 people were released (including 99 civilians)," Hanna Maliar stressed.

She also added that relatives of prisoners of war or missing people should trust only official sources of information. In particular, the coordination headquarters for the treatment of prisoners of war, which unites more than 10 state institutions and organizations.

"Publishing personal data of prisoners of war and missing persons on social networks may harm their safety and complicate the process of exchange negotiations," Maliar emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 26, Ukraine returned 10 more soldiers from Russian captivity.

On October 17, Ukraine freed 108 women from Russian captivity.