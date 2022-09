Russian MPs Want To Accuse Putin Of High Treason Over Ukraine Invasion

Municipal deputies of one of the districts in St. Petersburg want to suggest that the State Duma of the Russian Federation accuse President Vladimir Putin of high treason. The reason for this was the consequences of the invasion of Ukraine.

Municipal deputy Dmitry Palyuga wrote about this on Twitter.

"The Council of the Smolninskoye municipality decided to appeal to State Duma deputies with a proposal to raise charges of high treason against President Putin to dismiss him from office," the report said.

Palyuga added that most municipal deputies supported this decision.

He also published photos with the text of the decision and the text of the appeal to the State Duma.

The appeal says that in the actions of President Putin since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine "there are signs of high treason."

According to the deputies, the war against Ukraine destroys the most capable units of the Russian army.

Military aggression negatively affects the economy of the Russian Federation, which "cannot pass without a trace" for the well-being of the country.

The deputies noted that earlier Putin said that the expansion of the North Atlantic Alliance (NATO) to the east threatens the security of Russia.

"However, as a result of the actions of the President of the Russian Federation, Finland and Sweden decided to join NATO. As a result, the length of Russia's border with NATO countries has more than doubled," the appeal says.

It also is emphasized that according to the statements of Putin himself, one of the goals of the attack on Ukraine allegedly was its "demilitarization."

The deputies note that in the half a year since the beginning of the war, Ukraine received USD 38 billion from military assistance.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 24, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the so-called "special military operation" on the territory of Ukraine.

On the same day, units of the Russian army attacked the state border on Ukraine simultaneously from several directions and invaded Ukrainian land. The war has been going on for more than six months.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, since the beginning of the invasion, the Russian occupation army has lost more than 51,000 troops killed.

In addition, Russian troops lost more than 10,000 units of ground, air and naval equipment.

Forbes estimated that as of August 24, the losses of Russian troops in equipment amounted to about USD 16.5 billion.

And according to analysts and economists, the invasion of Ukraine led to the rejection of the Russian economy to the level of 2018.