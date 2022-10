There are about 4,300 servicemen of the Russian Federation on the territory of Belarus.

This was announced by the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, Kyrylo Budanov, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Budanov spoke about the possibility of a large-scale invasion of Russians from the territory of Belarus in order to block the means of supplying aid to Ukraine from international partners.

"Cutting off the supply lines from the West is a strategic goal of the enemy. And, one might say, this is a cherished dream of the Russian Federation. If we talk about Russian military activity in Belarus, then the presence of the Russian military in Belarus is not so large. There are only about 4,300 servicemen there. And they are very limited. This group is very limited in heavy weapons systems, and the majority - about 80% of the group - are mobilized personnel. So, I can say that at the current stage there is no threat of an invasion from Belarus," Budanov said.

At the same time, according to him, the situation can change very quickly when Russia loses Kherson.

"After leaving Kherson, this combat-capable group will be partially redeployed in the direction of Zaporizhzhia, but some of them may move to Belarus and pose a threat there," added the head of Ukraine's defense intelligence.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russia continues to transfer its units to Belarus.

Russian military and Kadyrov’s soldiers arrive in Belarus.