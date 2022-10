Russia continues to transfer its units to Belarus.

This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the situation remains without significant changes.

Despite this, Belarus supports the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukrainians.

"The Russian Federation continues to transfer individual units to the territory of this country," the General Staff notes.

There is also a threat of missile strikes and the use of attack UAVs from the territory of the Republic of Belarus.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russian military and Kadyrov’s soldiers are arriving in Belarus.

It is reported that an echelon of military equipment from the Russian Federation arrived at the Brest railway station on October 26. In addition to the Russian servicemen, the so-called Kadyrov’s soldiers are also arriving. Russian soldiers were also seen in the settlements between Brest and Malorita.

Currently, Belarus does not have a strike group properly equipped for an offensive. The country conducts personnel training in order to divert Ukraine's attention and forces from the east and south, said Andrii Cherniak, a representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense.