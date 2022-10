This morning, during the massive missile attack on Ukraine by Russia, air defense units showed an unprecedented result - about 80% of the missiles fired were destroyed.

Yurii Ihnat, Speaker for the Command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, made a corresponding statement on the air of the All-Ukrainian telethon.

According to him, there were 100% results in the destruction of Russian missiles earlier, when the Armed Forces shot down, for example, four out of four missiles fired.

"But with such massive use of missiles, such a high percentage was not there, it was 50-55%. And here it is about 80%. This is an unprecedentedly cool result," Ihnat said.

He noted that such a result was achieved thanks to the great experience of air defense units, intelligence and luck.

We will remind, this morning, October 31, Russia launched a massive missile attack on the territory of Ukraine.

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the enemy's strategic aviation launched more than 50 cruise missiles. Air defense units were able to shoot down 44 of them.

The Prime Minister of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal, later announced that 18 critical infrastructure facilities in 10 regions of the country were damaged as a result of the missile attack.