The Russian occupiers continue to transfer individual units to the territory of Belarus. This is stated in the message of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Thus, it is reported that on October 26, an echelon of military equipment from the Russian Federation arrived at the Brest railway station. In addition to the Russian servicemen, the so-called Kadyrov’s soldiers are also arriving. Russian soldiers were also seen in the settlements between Brest and Malorita.

It is noted that there is still a threat of missile strikes from the territory of the Republic of Belarus, as well as the use of attack UAVs.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Belarus does not have a strike group properly equipped for an offensive. The country conducts personnel training to distract Ukraine's attention.

The Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine confirmed that Belarus has been conducting exercises for several months to show the appearance of active action and participation in the war in Ukraine. They are an attempt to keep the military of Belarus under control and isolate them from information.

Earlier it was reported that the invaders could launch Shahed drones from the Belarusian part of the Chornobyl Exclusion Zone.