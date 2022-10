Director of the Central Intelligence Agency William J. Burns secretly visited Ukraine in early October to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

This was reported by the American TV channel CNN with reference to its own sources.

The interlocutors of the TV channel said that Burns' visit to Ukraine was caused by the fact that the war could probably drag on for another year.

During a meeting with government officials, Burns confirmed the commitment of the United States to support Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression.

The interlocutors of the TV channel refused to disclose any details of the CIA director's visit to Ukraine.

The TV channel notes that Burns' trip is taking place against the background of growing U.S. concern that Russia may decide to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

U.S. officials have previously said they see no signs Russia is preparing to do so but stress the risk of using nuclear weapons is now at its highest since a full-scale invasion began.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on October 23, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu stated that Russia allegedly has information about Ukraine's preparation for the use of the so-called "dirty bomb."

And yesterday, on October 26, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Ukraine allegedly has a "dirty bomb" and intends to detonate it, accusing Russia of this.

The Ukrainian Presidential Office believes that large-scale reports by Russian officials and Russian propaganda testify to Russia's efforts to legalize its own crimes.