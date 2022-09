CIA Director William Burns has said that the Russian armed forces have problems not only with personnel, but also a number of others, CBS reports.

So, Burns noted that the armed forces of the Russian Federation have many other problems, "manpower is only one of them."

"Even if he's able to mobilize 300,000 troops, it's not as if throwing people like cannon fodder toward the front, many of whom are not going to be well trained, many of whom are not going to have the kind of equipment that they need or the logistical support that they need as well," Burns said.

Burns also commented on Russian President Vladimir Putin's threats against nuclear weapons. According to him, at the moment it is "very hard to say at this point" whether Putin is bluffing about nuclear weapons, but the U.S. intelligence community has not seen "any practical evidence" that Putin is thinking about using nuclear weapons.

"What we have to do is take it very seriously, watch for signs of actual preparations," he said.

Burns added that politicians should also "communicate very directly the severe consequences that would flow from any use of nuclear weapons."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian Federation replenished the tank regiment mobilized without any training.

On September 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin made an appeal to the Russians, in which he announced the beginning of partial mobilization in the country.

According to Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, 300,000 people are planned to be drafted into the ranks of the Russian armed forces.