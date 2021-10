Cinematographer Of Ukrainian Origin Accidentally Killed By Shot Of Actor Baldwin On Movie Set

A cinematographer of Ukrainian origin was accidentally killed by a shot of actor Alec Baldwin on the movie set.

This is evidenced by the report of Reuters, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin fatally shot a cinematographer and wounded a director when he discharged a prop gun on a movie set in New Mexico,” the statement reads.

It is noted that the incident took place on the set of the independent feature movie "Rust" on the Bonanza Creek Ranch south of Santa Fe.

The Sheriff's Office confirmed that two people were wounded from the shots of the actor playing the main role on the “Rust” set.

Halyna Hutchins, 42, photography director of Ukrainian origin, was sent to the hospital by helicopter, but she died.

Movie’s director Joel Souza, 48, was taken away by ambulance and is in critical condition.

Baldwin voluntarily came and testified to the police, he was released without charge.

The deceased Halyna Hutchins was originally from Ukraine, she grew up on a Soviet military base beyond the Arctic Circle.

The woman studied journalism in Kyiv and cinema in Los Angeles, and in 2019 the American Cinematographer magazine named her a new star of cinema.

