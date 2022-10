The intelligence service of the North Atlantic Alliance (NATO) "lost" the Russian nuclear submarine K-329 Bilhorod, which left the deployment port the day before. NATO fears that the boat went out to sea to test torpedoes capable of causing a "radioactive tsunami."

The Italian publication La Repubblica writes about this with reference to its own sources.

According to the publication, the NATO leadership sent a warning to its allies that the submarine Bilhorod probably left the port of deployment and headed to the Arctic for tests.

NATO intelligence believes that a Russian boat can conduct tests of Poseidon nuclear warhead torpedoes there, which are also called "torpedoes of the apocalypse."

This torpedo is designed so that the U.S. infrared satellite surveillance system cannot detect it. At the same time, the torpedo can move at a speed of 100 kilometers per hour for a distance of 10,000 kilometers.

"This is a completely new category of weapons that will force a change in the principles of planning operations of Western navies, which will lead to new requirements and new means of countermeasures," the publication quotes the words of an American military expert.

It is noted that the explosion of such a torpedo near the coast is capable of causing a "nuclear tsunami" that will destroy objects both on the shore and at a great distance inland.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on September 21, during his address to the Russians, Russian President Vladimir Putin once again threatened the world with the use of nuclear weapons.

And the very next day, September 22, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmytro Medvedev announced Russia's readiness to use nuclear and hypersonic weapons.

As earlier reported, the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense considers the probability of the use of nuclear weapons by Russia to be very high.