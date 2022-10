Australia Will Transfer To Ukraine Another 30 Bushmaster Armored Vehicles - Kuleba

Australia has agreed a new package of security assistance to Ukraine, which includes 30 additional Bushmaster armored vehicles and training of the Ukrainian military.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba announced this on Twitter Wednesday, October 26.

"I am grateful to Australia for a new safety package including training for our military and 30 additional Bushmasters. These armored vehicles showed excellent results on the battlefield, and Ukraine made a request for an additional batch. We will always remember the support of Australia," Kuleba emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 31, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked Australia to provide Ukraine with Bushmaster armored vehicles.

On April 1, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the country would send Bushmaster armored personnel carriers to Ukraine at the request of Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

On June 19, Australia transferred the first four M113AS4 armored personnel carriers to Ukraine.