Ukraine will soon receive 20 12.5-ton armored vehicles Bastion (Arquus). This was reported by the French edition of La Tribune on Monday, October 3.

The publication notes that armored vehicles are capable of carrying up to ten soldiers (two + eight passengers), and that many African armies are equipped with Bastions manufactured at the Limoges plant. The transfer contract has not been signed, but delivery can take place as soon as possible, because the manufacturing company Arquus has enough stock.

"We have increased the supply of military equipment to Ukraine several times. We're taking it on. We must provide Ukraine with means to protect against invasion," said French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne on Monday.

Bastion is a 12.5-ton 10-seater armored vehicle, which is manufactured exclusively for export. Ukraine is to transfer a combat model on which a 12.7 mm machine gun can be mounted.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 8, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the United States, General Mark Milley, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine were able to influence the Russian army using highly mobile HIMARS missile systems and their counterparts.

On August 17, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine have not lost a single HIMARS complex since their receipt from the United States.

On September 18, the Federal Government of Germany agreed on the sale to Ukraine of 18 RCH-155self-propelled artillery installations.