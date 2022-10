The commander of the Lithuanian Armed Forces, Valdemaras Rupshys, said that at the next meeting of the country's State Defense Council, he would propose not to transfer PzH 2000 self-propelled howitzers and NASAMS air defense systems to Ukraine.

European Pravda reports this with reference to LRT.

"I should have the tools. We cannot carry out tasks without appropriate capabilities, but the capabilities we have are at the limit where we can no longer give away," Rupshys told reporters at a training ground in Pabrade on Wednesday.

"I will make such an offer. We have to look for other means of support," he added.

According to the general, Lithuania could support Kyiv with weapons if it quickly purchased new weapons instead of the one currently used.

"We must understand that we also have commitments to NATO. We have clearly stated which units we provide to NATO. These should be units capable of firing non-target fire, or field artillery, maneuverable units with firepower, as well as air defense equipment to provide support as a host country," Rupshys said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the United States has already transferred to Ukraine the first two NASAMS anti-aircraft missile systems that will help strengthen air defense.