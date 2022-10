US Hands Over More Than Million Howitzer Shells To Ukraine

The United States has provided Ukraine with more than a million howitzer shells since the start of a full-scale invasion of Russian troops. This is stated in the data of the U.S. Department of Defense.

It is reported that Ukraine received 903,000 155mm М795 artillery rounds for М777 howitzers; 7,000 155mm rounds of Remote Anti-Armor Mine (RAAM) Systems; 180,000 105mm artillery rounds; 3,000 precision-guided 155mm artillery rounds.

In total, Ukraine received more than 1.09 million shells, weighing more than 50,000 tons.

In addition, the United States transferred to Ukraine more than 1,400 Stinger anti-aircraft systems, more than 8,500 Javelin anti-armor systems, more than 37,000 other anti-armor As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine will receive 18 HIMARS and other assistance from the United States for USD 1.1 billion.

On September 8, U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine were able to influence the Russian army using HIMARS and their counterparts.