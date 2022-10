The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) is checking the possible involvement of officials of the Antonov State Enterprise (Kyiv) in the destruction of the Mriia An-225 aircraft by the invaders.

This was reported to Ukrainian News Agency by a law enforcement source.

SSU employees within the framework of criminal proceedings are checking Antonov employees for probable cooperation with Russia, which could lead to the destruction of the Mriia An-225 aircraft at the beginning of a full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The case is being investigated by the Main Investigative Department of the SSU.

As part of the investigation, a number of examinations have been appointed.

The source also said that employees of the Main Investigative Department of the National Police are also investigating the case on the fact that officials of the Antonov State Enterprise improperly performed their official duties.

In particular, the failure to evacuate Mriia from the airfield is being investigated, which led to its destruction during the military aggression of the Russian Federation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the crew commander of the Mriia An-225 Dmytro Antonov said that the Mriia aircraft was not saved due to the inaction of the leadership of the Antonov State Enterprise.

The Russian military destroyed the Mriia An-225 aircraft at the airfield in Hostomel (Kyiv Region).