Counter-intelligence of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) neutralized the Russian spy network, which the enemy had spread to various regions of Ukraine. This is stated in the message of the SSU.

Thus, it is reported that the composition of this agent network included 7 prisoners who were in the territories of correctional facilities of the Kyiv, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Chernihiv Regions, where they get after being transferred from the prison of the temporarily occupied Luhansk Region.

It is noted that all of them had a minimum term behind bars, so the FSB recruited prisoners and "prompted" them to ask Ukraine to transfer from prison of the temporarily occupied Luhansk Region, as provided by law. After the end of the prison term, the new agents of the Russian Federation were supposed to carry out hostile tasks against Ukraine.

As the SSU established, the curator of this network was the "head of the operational unit of the correctional colony No. 38" of the LPR terrorist organization. He coordinated his actions with personnel officers of the FSB.

