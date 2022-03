The commander of the An-225 Mriya crew, Dmytro Antonov, said that the Mriya aircraft was not saved due to the inaction of the leadership of the Antonov state enterprise (Kyiv).

He announced this on his YouTube channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Indirect reasons why the aircraft stayed in Hostomel, because there was no decision to transfer the aircraft to any place. Let it be Poland, the nearest airport where we were, Rzeszow. Leipzig. Why Leipzig? Because on January 26 there was an appeal to our major head of the Antonov state enterprise from NATO NAMSA representatives, working through the Antonov Logistics Salis company, that they offer us, in the light of future events, to relocate our entire fleet to Leipzig with all personnel, crew, spare parts - there was no answer to this question," he said.

According to him, before the war, accordingly, no decision was made to transfer the largest Mriya aircraft and small An-28, An-26, An-74 aircraft.

He believes that, for example, the decision to relocate was not made because there was no “top management of the company, who cheerfully, two weeks before the war, all left for Leipzig and occupied, before the war, the office of Antonov Logistics Salis.”

“Think. Decide. There is where to find reasons, connections with the Russian Federation and everything else. I hope whoever is responsible for these questions will take my words into account. I am ready to show, tell about some of the nuances of our life,” Antonov added.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on February 27, Russian military destroyed the An-225 Mriya aircraft at the airfield in Hostomel.