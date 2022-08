The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) served the head of the Chechen Republic, Ramzan Kadyrov, about suspicion of crimes during the armed aggression of the Russian Federation.

This is stated in the notice of suspicion of Kadyrov, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Rccording to the SSU investigation, on the instructions of Kadyrov, troops under his control invaded Kyiv region and occupied towns and villages.

Chechen troops under the control of the leader committed atrocities and killed the civilian population, destroyed residential buildings and infrastructure.