The Antonov State Enterprise estimates the damage from destruction at the airport in Hostomel (Kyiv region) at more than USD 1 billion.

The Acting Director General of the Antonov State Enterprise Yevhen Havrylov and the Acting Deputy General Director for Operational and Administrative Activities of Antonov Viktor Avdieiev stated this in an interview with Forbes, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to Avdieiev, in addition to the destruction of the An-225 Mriia aircraft and other aircraft, the infrastructure of the airfield and flight test base was almost completely destroyed.

In particular, unique hangars built specifically for the maintenance of Ruslan and Mriia aircraft, laboratories and other structures were destroyed.

"We need a complete reconstruction, and in essence, the construction of a new airport. It means that it is necessary to build a terminal that will create a cargo hub in Hostomel. It will be used primarily by Antonov Airlines. We want to increase the attractiveness of the airline by expanding the range of its services, more functionally use the fleet of aircraft for international transportation. Some of the storage facilities will be offered for rent to other cargo airlines. In addition, a company will be created in Hostomel under the code name Antonov Technic, which will provide a full range of maintenance of aircraft of the An family and, possibly, other types of aircraft," he said.

Also, according to Andreev, it is planned to restore the Antonov flight test base and continue the construction of the An-178, An-132, An-32P aircraft.

He said that about USD 0.5 billion is needed to reconstruct the airfield.

"It concerns the investments in the restoration of the airfield. This amount does not include the cost of restoring the fleet of aircraft affected by the occupation of Hostomel by Russian troops. More than USD 1 billion in damage was caused. The airfield, whose area is about 400 hectares, is completely destroyed,” Havrylov said.

According to him, it is also planned to build a passenger terminal at the airport.

"We plan to attract private investment for the construction of a small passenger terminal that can compete with the Kyiv Airport. This terminal will be convenient to use residents of the hero cities of Irpin, Hostomel, Bucha and other nearby settlements," Havrylov said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Antonov State Enterprise proposes to establish an international fund for the restoration of the An-225 Mriia aircraft.

5 An-124 aircraft were withdrawn from Ukraine before the Russian invasion, and the An-26, An-74 and the An-225 Mriia aircraft were destroyed by the invaders.

On March 27, it became known that the Russian military destroyed the An-225 Mriia aircraft at the airfield in Hostomel.