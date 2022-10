Russia continues to transfer Iranian Shahed-136 kamikaze drones to Belarus. This was announced by the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense in the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Iranian Shahed-136 kamikaze drones (renamed to Geran-2 in the Russian army) are arriving in Belarus. As of October 10, 32 of the specified UAVs were delivered to the territory of the country, and 8 more are planned to be delivered by October 14," the statement says.

The Defense Intelligence also reports that Belarus provides the Russian army with material and technical means and ammunition from its warehouses.

In particular, a railway echelon with ammunition arrived at the Kirovska railway station in Crimea - 12 wagons/492 tons, which was sent from the 43rd missile and ammunition storage arsenal of the Armed Forces of Belarus (Dobrush, Gomel region).

According to intelligence data, in the near future it is planned to move 13 echelons with weapons and military equipment (219 platforms), ammunition (28 wagons) and military-technical property from the arsenals and storage bases of the Armed Forces of Belarus.

The cargo must arrive at the railway stations Kamenska (Kamensk-Shakhtynskyi) and Martsevo (Taganrog) of the Rostov Oblast.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 10, Ukraine suffered a massive missile strike from Russia.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Russian troops fired 84 missiles of various types and several dozen unmanned aerial vehicles, including Iranian kamikaze drones. Air defense units were able to shoot down 43 missiles and destroy at least 13 enemy drones.

In September, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy tasked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to respond to the facts of the use of Iranian-made weapons by Russian troops on the territory of Ukraine.

Despite the fact that the leadership of Iran has repeatedly publicly declared its neutrality and willingness to mediate in stopping Russian aggression against Ukraine, the samples collected on the battlefield confirmed that Russia is using Iranian-made weapons in Ukraine.