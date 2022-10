No Signs Of Repeat Invasion Of Enemy Troops From North - Podoliak

There are no signs of a repeat invasion by enemy troops from the north, from the border with Belarus.

Adviser to the head of the Office of the President Mykhailo Podoliak announced this on Twitter.

"Lukashenko (leader of the Belarusian regime Aleksandr Lukashenko - ed.) continues to sell his sovereignty to the Russian Federation. The statement on the placement of the Russian contingent in Belarus under a far-fetched pretext is the registration of the occupation. Ukraine evaluates risks and is ready for any threats. The situation is under control, now there are no signs of a repeat invasion from Belarus," Podoliak wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, there are victims of the missile attacks all over Ukraine.

Today's missile attack in Kyiv killed at least 8 people. So far it is also known about 24 wounded.

In addition, in Kyiv on October 10, due to massive rocket fire, the metro was completely stopped. The stations operate as shelters.