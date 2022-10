The chairman of the board of the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company Yurii Vitrenko criticized the beginning of the heating season in Kyiv on October 7.

He announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In Kyiv, the weather is warm and sunny. During the day it is up to +19. European countries limit gas consumption, politicians publicly say that they will start heating from November, they take pictures in warm sweaters to show that they do not turn on the heating. And here you read a message that Kyiv starts the heating season for hospitals, schools, kindergartens and other institutions of the social sphere. It's only the beginning of October, and local authorities in Ukrainian cities are making a decision to have the heating enterprises already turn on the heating... If the heating enterprises bought gas at the market price and fully paid for it, it would be a different situation, and so the state should compensate for the difference," he wrote.

Vitrenko noted that Naftogaz sells gas to heating enterprises for the needs of the population at UAH 7.4 per cubic meter, when the price of imported gas reaches UAH 100 per cubic meter.

"At the same time, heating enterprises are still poorly calculated even at the price of UAH 7.4 per cubic meter. The total debts of heat enterprises to Naftogaz already exceed UAH 63 billion. In general, in 2022, the "indirect subsidies" that the state actually provides for gas consumption according to our calculations, they amount to UAH 842 billion, which is comparable to 70% of Ukraine's security and defense costs," Vitrenko said.

According to him, weather conditions allow starting the heating season from November.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Kyiv started the heating season for social institutions on October 7.