The Cabinet of Ministers allocated UAH 563 million to 8 regions for the purchase of firewood and its free distribution to the population in the frontline territories.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced this in the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The government allocates UAH 563 million to 8 regions for the purchase of firewood and its free distribution to the population in the frontline territories. It is about communities in the Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Sumy, Kherson, Mykolaiv and Zaporizhzhia Regions, where there is a significant risk of repeated damage to the infrastructure due to combat operations. We also approve the procedure for the distribution and delivery of this firewood to people," he wrote.

In addition, according to him, Ukrzaliznytsia will manufacture 6,000 mobile metal stoves and will additionally prepare 6,000 cubic meters of firewood for the Kherson Region.

