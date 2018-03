Germany Suspecting European Carmakers Of Shady Dealings With Automobiles For Ukraine

Politics

Poroshenko: Populism, Fake News Most Dangerous Challenges Facing Europe

Politics

Law Enforcers Of Ukraine, Germany Hold Group Of Criminals Suspected Of Stealing Luxury Cars In Europe

Events

Ukraine Holds First Seat Of Honor In 2016 As Source Of Counterfeit Cigarettes Supplies To Europe

Economy

Ukraine Finds Topical Issue Of Settlement Of Conflicts In Europe For Consideration By UN Security Council In February

Politics

NBU Explains Higher Demand For Foreign Currency On Interbank Market With Christmas Holidays In Europe, USA

World

Jan De Nul Group: Cancellation Of Tender For Dredging Pivdennyi Port Shows Cabinet Unfriendly To European Businesses