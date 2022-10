90% of the housing stock has been prepared for the heating season of 2022/2023.

This is stated in the message of the Cabinet of Ministers, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Currently, the state of readiness of residential buildings and heat networks is estimated at almost 90%, and in the near future we will approach the indicator of 100% in those regions where there are currently no active hostilities," Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.

According to him, gas reserves in underground storages (USF) amount to almost 14 billion cubic meters.

"We are also counting on additional volumes of imported gas from our partners. We talked about this with the USA, United Kingdom, and Norway. Regarding coal. We have accumulated about 2 million tons. We will fill all existing warehouses in Ukraine before the start of the heating season. An additional resource in the upcoming heating season will be wood. This is the alternative that will help the country to be ready for various scenarios. The government has already allocated UAH 562 million in subsidies to the regional military administrations for the purchase of wood. This is primarily about the regions adjacent to the combat zone. It is important to quickly distribute resources to those communities where they will really be needed," Shmyhal said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers expected that as of October 1, gas reserves in underground storage facilities would amount to 14.5-15 billion cubic meters, and plans to receive 2 billion cubic meters of gas from the USA during the fourth quarter of 2022 - the first quarter of 2023.