The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) has informed the head of the National Bank Kyrylo Shevchenko about the suspicion in the case of Ukrgasbank.

This is stated in the SACPO message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The SACPO and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine exposed the illegal activities of officials of the state JSC Ukrgasbank, which led to losses of more than UAH 206 million.

It was established that the bank's management, possessing information about banking contracts concluded with large clients, used it to steal money.

To this end, the bank's officials ensured the conclusion of fictitious contracts with individuals and legal entities, which, allegedly being "agents" of the bank, attracted large clients to it.

For such "agency services," the bank illegally paid "remuneration" to these persons on a monthly basis.

The investigation found that during 2014-2019, under this scheme, 52 fictitious agents were unreasonably transferred cash of a state bank in the amount of more than uh 206 million.

To date, in the specified criminal proceedings, suspicion has been reported to the 5 main persons involved in this crime, including the current head of the National Bank of Ukraine, former and current high-ranking banking institutions.

The facts set forth in the notice of suspicion do not concern the period of the current head of the National Bank in office and the fulfillment of his powers as head of the Central Bank of Ukraine.

A pre-trial investigation, during which the actions of all persons involved in the commission of this crime will be given a proper legal assessment, continues.

On July 16, 2020, the Verkhovna Rada appointed Chairman of the Board of Ukrgasbank Kyrylo Shevchenko as Chairman of the National Bank.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in accordance with Art. 62 of the Constitution of Ukraine, a person is considered innocent of a crime and cannot be criminally punished until his guilt is proved legally and established by a court conviction.