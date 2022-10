The Verkhovna Rada has dismissed Kyrylo Shevchenko from the post of head of the National Bank.

263 parliamentarians voted for the adoption of draft resolution No. 8104 as a whole with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Shevchenko worked in this position for more than two years.

On October 4, he resigned.

On his page on Facebook, Shevchenko said that he was leaving the post of head of the NBU for health reasons.

On October 5, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy submitted to the Rada a draft resolution on the release of Shevchenko.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office informed the head of the National Bank Kyrylo Shevchenko about the suspicion of embezzlement of Ukrgasbank funds.

Law enforcement sources told the agency that Shevchenko left Ukraine a few weeks ago.

Member of the Verkhovna Rada from the Holos party Yaroslav Zhelezniak said that the former head of Oschadbank Andrii Pyshnyi will become the new head of the National Bank.