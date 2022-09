Oleksandr Klymenko, the head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO), has decided to cancel the decision to close the Rotterdam+ case as illegal and unreasonable.

This was reported to Ukrainian News Agency in the SACPO.

The decision was made on September 22.

At the same time, the SACPO head completely changed the group of prosecutors in this case due to the ineffective supervision of compliance with laws during the pre-trial investigation.

Such decisions were made based on the results of the study of the case file, a thorough study of the conclusions of prosecutors during the closure of this criminal proceeding and on the consequences of a meeting with the participation of prosecutors and detectives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine, who carried out pre-trial investigations.

The SACPO head found numerous inconsistencies in the conclusions and arguments of the prosecutor during the closure of this case, the incompleteness of the investigation of the case materials by the prosecutor, the inconsistency of the prosecutor's conclusions with the actual circumstances of criminal proceedings.

This means that further decisions in this case will be made by the already updated composition of prosecutors in full accordance with the requirements of the Criminal Procedure Code.

The SACPO recalls that on September 21, the Appellate Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court completed the consideration of the appeal against the decision of the investigative judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court of October 13, 2021 to refuse to satisfy the complaint against the decision to close the criminal proceedings.

Based on the results of the consideration, the court panel partially canceled the decision of the investigating judge and closed the proceedings on the complaints of representatives of the Nikopol Ferroalloys Plant JSC and Zaporizhzhia Ferroalloys Plant JSC on the decision of the SACPO prosecutor to close the criminal proceedings of March 24, 2017.

The SACPO is waiting for the full text of the specified court decision.

The legal position of the court is set out in the full text of the decision will be taken into account in the further implementation of pre-trial investigation and decision-making in the case.

At the same time, the illegality and unreasonableness of the decision of the prosecutor to close this proceeding does not cause any doubt to the head of the SACPO.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in April 2021, the prosecutor of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office Vitalii Ponomarenko closed the criminal proceedings against the Rotterdam+ formula for the third time.

From May 1, 2016 to July 1, 2019, шn Ukraine, the methodology of calculating the forecast wholesale market price of electricity approved by the National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Utilities with binding the price of coal in the TPP tariff to the API2 index (better known as the Rotterdam+ formula) was in force.