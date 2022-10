President Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposes that the Verkhovna Rada appoint Andrii Pyshnyi, the former chairman of the board of the State Savings Bank (Oschadbank), as the chairman of the National Bank.

The corresponding draft resolution (No. 8107) was registered on the website of the Rada on October 6, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

47-year-old Pyshnyi served as the chairman of the board of Oschadbank in October 2014 - November 2020.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Rada on Thursday dismissed Kyrylo Shevchenko from the post of head of the National Bank.

Earlier, member of parliament from the Holos faction Yaroslav Zhelezniak said that the committee of the Rada on Finance, Tax and Customs Policy on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. will consider Pyshnyi's candidacy for the post of head of the NBU.

On October 4, the head of the NBU, Shevchenko, announced that he was resigning for health reasons.

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office informed Shevchenko about the suspicion of embezzlement of Ukrgasbank funds.