Putin Wants To Send Troops On Odesa And Kharkiv After Mobilization - Bloomberg

After mobilization in the Russian Federation, Putin plans to send troops to Kharkiv and Odesa.

Bloomberg reports this, citing sources in the Kremlin.

The Kremlin expects that after the announced mobilization, Russia will be able to regain the initiative at the front and move deep into Ukrainian territory, capturing Kharkiv and Odesa. The Kremlin is also convinced that they will be able to fight until the end, then announce negotiations and keep part of the captured territories.

Though, according to the authors of the publication, 300,000 unmotivated and untrained fighters will not be able to significantly change the situation on the battlefield, except to deter the Ukrainian offensive.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, last Wednesday, September 21, Putin announced the beginning of partial mobilization in the country.

According to Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, 300,000 people are planned to be drafted into the ranks of the Russian Armed Forces.

Earlier, the General Staff reported that due to mobilization, military enlistment offices in the Russian Federation began to work around the clock.

In addition, Russian citizens who do not live at the place of residence are obliged to appear within three days.

Meanwhile, the Finnish President believes that Putin will not accept any defeat in Ukraine.