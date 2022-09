Around 2:00 a.m., the Russian occupiers struck the Industrialnyi district of Kharkiv. Local residents recorded 2 rocket hits. Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, told about this in a post on Telegram.

"As a result of the strikes, a fire broke out at one of the enterprises, rescuers extinguished the fire," Syniehubov said.

As the head of the Regional Military Administration added in his post, during the inspection of the explosion sites, the type of 5B55 missile of the S-300 air defense system was established.

According to the Regional Military Administration, there were no casualties.