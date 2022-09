Freshmen Of Naval Academy In St. Petersburg Can Be Sent To War In Ukraine, Parents Protesting - Intelligence

According to Ukrainian intelligence, freshmen of the naval academy in St. Petersburg (Russia) can be sent to war in Ukraine, their parents protest.

This was reported by the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Freshmen of the Naval Military Training and Scientific Center "Naval Academy named after Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union M. G. Kuznetsov" in St. Petersburg were warned about the possibility of sending to the combat zone in Ukraine," the Defense Intelligence said.

According to intelligence, after a month of exercises at the university, cadets were evicted from the barracks, which was transferred to the needs of mobilization, to the building without repair or windows.

To avoid communication with parents and unauthorized abandonment of the place of service, cadets are monitored and guarded around the clock.

The parents of the cadets turned to the leadership of the academy, but they were refused a meeting.

The military intelligence of Ukraine recalled that the Russian military has the opportunity to lay down its weapons and preserve its health and life.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian military leadership decided to involve graduates of cadets of their military universities in the war against Ukraine.