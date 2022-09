The Chuvash Republic of the Russian Federation has suspended mobilization into the army.

The Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the Chuvash Republic on September 23, the recruitment of mobilized people was suspended. The leadership of the republic reports that it has fully implemented the draft plan and is waiting for subsequent orders," the Defense Intelligence said in a statement.

According to intelligence, in the village of Tyotkino, Kursk Region of the Russian Federation, searches are being conducted on an ongoing basis in the homes of the local population.

Representatives of special services encourage reporting on each other, trying to find persons who communicate with Ukrainians and who have acquaintances or relatives in Ukraine.

As a result, locals avoid any conversations with both ordinary and close people.

Roads in the direction of the district center are blocked, civilian exit is prohibited.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in connection with the partial mobilization announced by the leadership of the Russian Federation, military commissariats have been working around the clock in Russia since September 22.

In Russia, police measures are intensifying to ensure the announced mobilization.